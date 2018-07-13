Nationals' Ryan Madson: Nabs fourth save
Madson allowed one hit but no earned runs to record his fourth save of the season Thursday against the Mets.
Madson got the call in the ninth inning with the Nationals up one and successfully converted the opportunity to register his first save since May 12. It was presumed that Kelvin Herrera would step in to be the Nationals temporary closer so long as Sean Doolittle (toe) remained on the disabled list, but he instead pitched the eighth inning. Madson has surrendered seven earned runs across his last 6.2 innings, making the move even more surprising. The situation could be resolved quickly if Doolittle is able to return after a minimum stay on the disabled list as expected, but if he suffers any setbacks this is now a situation to monitor.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Roughed up in loss to Marlins•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Returns from DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Will be activated over weekend•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Set for lighter workload upon return•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Plays catch Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart