Madson allowed one hit but no earned runs to record his fourth save of the season Thursday against the Mets.

Madson got the call in the ninth inning with the Nationals up one and successfully converted the opportunity to register his first save since May 12. It was presumed that Kelvin Herrera would step in to be the Nationals temporary closer so long as Sean Doolittle (toe) remained on the disabled list, but he instead pitched the eighth inning. Madson has surrendered seven earned runs across his last 6.2 innings, making the move even more surprising. The situation could be resolved quickly if Doolittle is able to return after a minimum stay on the disabled list as expected, but if he suffers any setbacks this is now a situation to monitor.