Madson (3-4) allowed a single hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless eighth to record the victory Wednesday against Milwaukee.

The veteran righty was the beneficiary when the Nats exploded for seven runs in the eighth inning, and Sean Doolittle then gave up three runs the following frame in a non-save situation. That's good news for fantasy owners who plucked Madson off the wire in search of saves -- he's been stuck behind Doolittle in the pecking order since the two came to D.C., but if the latter has another rough outing or two, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dusty Baker make a change in his management of the ninth inning.