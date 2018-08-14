Nationals' Ryan Madson: Not listed on lineup card
Madson (back) is not listed on the lineup card for Tuesday's game and is presumably on the 10-day disabled list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals have yet to formally announce any roster moves, but Tim Collins and Trevor Gott are listed on the lineup card in place of Madson and Sammy Solis. Madson revealed after Monday's game that he has been batting a back issue that sends shooting pain down his leg. With Kelvin Herrera (shoulder) and Sean Doolittle (toe) also on the DL, the Nats could turn to Koda Glover, Justin Miller, Wander Suero or perhaps even Greg Holland in the ninth inning.
