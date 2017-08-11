Madson (4-4) struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Thursday to get the win in a 3-2 victory over the Marlins.

The veteran righty has been outstanding in a setup role for the Nats since they traded for him -- Madson has yet to give up a run in eight innings with a 13:1 K:BB, and he has two wins and four holds in his eight appearances. With Sean Doolittle ably handling ninth-inning duties, Madson likely won't see many save chances, but his numbers still carry fantasy value in deeper formats.