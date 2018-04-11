Madson allowed one hit but recorded the final two outs against the Braves on Tuesday to earn his first save of the season.

Two inherited runners scored on Dansby Swanson's double, but Madson bounced right back and got Ryan Flaherty looking to end the game. Madson now has a 4:1 K:BB over 5.2 scoreless innings this season. Sean Doolittle is still the primary closer, but Doolittle has had trouble staying healthy in recent seasons and Madson has a lot of appeal even when he's not closing, as the ratios are stellar.