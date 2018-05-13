Madson picked up his third save of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks, striking out one in a scoreless inning.

With Sean Doolittle having pitched two straight days, the Nationals turned to Madson to close things out Saturday and he needed just 13 pitches -- 10 of which were strikes -- to do so. He owns a bloated 4.50 ERA thanks to a blowup outing against the Mets in April, but Madson is striking out a batter an inning and should continue to see the occasional save opportunity when Doolittle is unavailable.