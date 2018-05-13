Nationals' Ryan Madson: Picks up third save Saturday
Madson picked up his third save of the season Saturday against the Diamondbacks, striking out one in a scoreless inning.
With Sean Doolittle having pitched two straight days, the Nationals turned to Madson to close things out Saturday and he needed just 13 pitches -- 10 of which were strikes -- to do so. He owns a bloated 4.50 ERA thanks to a blowup outing against the Mets in April, but Madson is striking out a batter an inning and should continue to see the occasional save opportunity when Doolittle is unavailable.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Implodes in loss•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Gets save against Mets•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Picks up save against Atlanta•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Delivers scoreless inning Thursday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Looks like primary eighth-inning man•
-
Nationals' Ryan Madson: Allows two runs while converting save Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...