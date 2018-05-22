Nationals' Ryan Madson: Plays catch Tuesday
Madson (pectoral) was able to participate in some throwing Tuesday after hitting the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Madson threw at 50 percent effort and stated that he felt good. While the exact timetable for his return is unclear, the 37-year-old reliever appears certain he won't be forced to miss an extended period of time.
