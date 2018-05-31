Nationals' Ryan Madson: Returns from DL Thursday
The Nationals activated Madson (pectoral) from the disabled list Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Madson hit the disabled list in mid-May with a pectoral strain and thankfully the veteran right-hander wasn't forced to miss an extended period of time. The Nationals have indicated a lighter workload is in store for the 37-year-old, but he is still likely to be a high-leverage option out of the bullpen.
