Nationals' Ryan Madson: Roughed up in loss to Marlins
Madson coughed up four runs on four hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
The Nats were already down 6-2 when Madson entered the game to begin the ninth inning, but he blew up any chance the team might have had of staging another comeback. The right-hander has been extremely unreliable since the beginning of June, posting an 8.18 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over his last 11 innings and 13 appearances, and he'll likely continue to be used in lower-leverage spots until he rights the ship.
