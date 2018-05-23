Nationals' Ryan Madson: Set for lighter workload upon return
Madson (pectoral), who pitched in 21 of the Nationals' first 42 games this season, will have a lighter workload once he returns from the disabled list, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports. "Gotta be a little more sensitive to using him in certain situations," manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday.
The veteran right-hander has a 4.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 19.1 innings this season, and while Madson's averaged less than an inning per appearance, it's the frequency of those appearances that is of concern. The Nats' bullpen hasn't had many arms Martinez can rely on, however, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see GM Mike Rizzo pull the trigger on another trade over the summer to bolster the team's relief corps, especially if Madson can't handle consistent eighth-inning assignments.
