Nationals' Ryan Madson: Steps into ninth-inning role
Madson will serve as the Nationals' closer following the placement of Kelvin Herrera (shoulder) on the 10-day DL on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Madson is the next man up following injuries to Sean Doolittle (foot) and Herrera in recent weeks. Across 46 appearances this season, Madson has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.39 WHIP while recording a 39:15 K:BB over 41.2 innings. He's also collected four saves in 2018. Just two year ago with the Athletics, Madson managed to pick up 30 saves as the club's ninth-inning man, so he has a decent amount of experience in the role in previous stops.
