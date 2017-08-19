Madson played catch Saturday and said he was still experiencing pain in his sprained finger, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Madson's finger is still bothering him despite having been shut down from throwing since Monday. He's now waiting to find out the next move in his rehab, at which point there will hopefully be an updated timetable for his return. The Nationals aren't expected to rush their setup man back however, given their healthy lead in the NL East.