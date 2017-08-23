Nationals' Ryan Madson: Visiting specialist in Arizona
Madson (finger) is getting his sprained finger analyzed in Arizona, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Madson has been experiencing recurring pain in his finger, so the Nationals decided to send him to a specialist to figure out the severity of the issue and how to proceed with treatment. He's been sidelined since Aug. 17 due to the injury. More should be known once the results of his visit are disclosed.
