Nationals' Ryan Madson: Will be activated over weekend
Manager Davey Martinez said Madson (pectoral) will be activated from the disabled list over the weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Madson hasn't pitched since May 13 due to a strained pectoral, but he's expected to rejoin the Nationals in Atlanta this weekend after throwing one more bullpen session in the coming days. The veteran right-hander, who compiled a 4.19 ERA and 20:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings prior to landing on the shelf, figures to see a slightly lighter workload upon his return.
