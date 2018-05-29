Manager Davey Martinez said Madson (pectoral) will be activated from the disabled list over the weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Madson hasn't pitched since May 13 due to a strained pectoral, but he's expected to rejoin the Nationals in Atlanta this weekend after throwing one more bullpen session in the coming days. The veteran right-hander, who compiled a 4.19 ERA and 20:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings prior to landing on the shelf, figures to see a slightly lighter workload upon his return.