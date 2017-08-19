Madson will test his sprained finger Saturday after being shut down from throwing since Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

If the pain he's been feeling in the top knuckle of his right index finger has subsided, Madson should quickly be able to return to his setup role in the Nats bullpen, but the team won't rush him back into action with a 14-game lead in the NL East and a playoff spot all but locked up already.