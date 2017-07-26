Raburn (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Wednesday and subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left trapezius strain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran outfielder apparently got a little banged up diving for a ball in Friday's contest, so he'll head to the DL to rest up his injury. The DL stint is backdated to July 23, so he can return on August 2 if he's ready. No corresponding move needed to be made since he was moved straight from the bereavement list, so look for Adam Lind to continue logging starts in left field until Raburn is back in the fold.