Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Moved from bereavement list to DL
Raburn (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Wednesday and subsequently placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left trapezius strain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The veteran outfielder apparently got a little banged up diving for a ball in Friday's contest, so he'll head to the DL to rest up his injury. The DL stint is backdated to July 23, so he can return on August 2 if he's ready. No corresponding move needed to be made since he was moved straight from the bereavement list, so look for Adam Lind to continue logging starts in left field until Raburn is back in the fold.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Officially placed on bereavement list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Will be placed on bereavement list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Scratched from lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Hits solo homer against Reds•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Slides into lineup Thursday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...