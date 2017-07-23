Raburn was placed on the bereavement list prior to Sunday's game, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Raburn will be away from the team for a few days to attend to a loss in the family. In the meantime, Andrew Stevenson will get the call from Triple-A to provide outfield depth.

