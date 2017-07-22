Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Scratched from lineup
Raburn was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup.
A reason for his removal was not immediately provided. Chris Heisey enters the lineup in left field, batting second, while Wilmer Difo moves down to the eight hole against lefty Anthony Banda.
