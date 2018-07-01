Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Advancing in rehab

Zimmerman (oblique) is scheduled to participate in a simulated game against minor league pitching Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman was potentially a candidate to begin a rehab assignment Monday, but the team will instead take this route with Matt Adams and Matt Wieters both scheduled to do the same. Should all go well for Zimmerman, a brief stint in the minors would seemingly be the next step in his return timetable.

