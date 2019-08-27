Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Appears close to return

Zimmerman (foot) is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman had two hits and a walk with High-A Potomac on Sunday and is now 6-for-16 (.375 average) with three RBI and five walks in six rehab games between High-A and Double-A. Kerr's report suggests "one scenario" has Zimmerman being activated as soon as Tuesday for the start of a two-game set with the Orioles to kick off the Nationals' homestand. If not Tuesday, Zimmerman should be back later this week after another battle with plantar fasciitis, and chances are he will be the primary option at first base again upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories