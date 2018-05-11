Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Available as pinch-hitter
Zimmerman was held out of Thursday's lineup after tweaking his back Wednesday but he will be available to pinch hit, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
According to Janes, Zimmerman's back acted up on a slide into home in Wednesday's matchup with the Padres. Matt Adams will draw the start in his place Thursday, but Zimmerman's availability off the bench gives hope that he'll be able to return to the lineup as soon as Friday.
