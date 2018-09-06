Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Available off bench
Zimmerman is available off the bench Thursday against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dave Martinez noted that it's simply a routine day off for Zimmerman despite concerns that the veteran first baseman tweaked something while sliding into home during Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals. Mark Reynolds is starting at first base in this one, while Zimmerman figures to rejoin the starting nine Friday.
