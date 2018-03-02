Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Back in action
Zimmerman (general soreness) is back in Friday's lineup, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He was scratched from a contest last weekend after experiencing stiffness during a morning workout. It sounds like an old man just getting into the swing of things after a long offseason. Zimmerman won't have much to prove or to work on this spring, other than regaining his timing, so he should receive plenty of maintenance days over the next four weeks.
