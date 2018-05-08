Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Back in lineup Tuesday

Zimmerman (side) is starting at first base and hitting cleanup Tuesday against the Padres.

As expected, Zimmerman is back in action after missing three straight games with a side injury. The 33-year-old will look to get things going at the plate in his return to action, as he's hitting just .194/.256/.398 through 31 games this season.

