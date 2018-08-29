Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Bangs out three doubles against Phillies

Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

The steal was his first of the year. Zimmerman continues to hammer the ball -- he's now got a .329/.405/.699 slash line through 22 games in August, and 15 of his 24 hits on the month have gone for extra bases (nine doubles and six homers).

