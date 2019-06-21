Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Beginning rehab stint Friday

Zimmerman (foot) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Zimmerman is set to get some minor-league at-bats after running the bases without issue. He's been on the shelf since the end of April due to plantar fasciitis, so he's in line for a lengthy rehab stint before coming off the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories