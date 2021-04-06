Zimmerman will start at first base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's season opener against Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Coming out of spring training, Zimmerman had been expected to fill a short-side platoon role at first base, but he now looks like he'll be an everyday player after Josh Bell was one of nine players placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Bell is expected to remain in quarantine for at least 7-to-10 days before gaining clearance to rejoin the Nationals, so Zimmerman's time atop the depth chart at first base could be short-lived. The 36-year-old was one of the Nationals' standout performers this spring, batting .481 with six home runs in 27 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.