Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Belts two homers in Thursday's rout
Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs in Thursday's dismantling of the Brewers.
The veteran first baseman had just three extra-base hits to his name since the All-Star break prior to Thursday's contest, but he changed that as he joined the Nationals' home run party. Zimmerman is now batting .318 with 22 home runs and 72 runs batted in, making him a solid fantasy asset despite his recent struggles.
