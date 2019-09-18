Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Benched again Wednesday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Matt Adams' shoulder injury has afforded Zimmerman more work at first base lately, but the 34-year-old hasn't been able to take advantage. Since being reinstated from the injured list at the beginning of the month, Zimmerman is batting only .219 in 10 games. The hot-hitting Howie Kendrick will log a second straight start at first base in place of Zimmerman while the Nationals aim to put out their best lineup and solidify their standing in the NL wild-card race.