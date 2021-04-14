Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 6-0 win at St. Louis.
The 36-year-old started the scoring Wednesday during the third inning with his first home run of the season. Zimmerman should continue to operate as a reserve option at first base now that Josh Bell has returned from the COVID-19 injured list.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Filling in for Josh Bell•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not starting Game 2•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Begins season as cleanup hitter•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could get start in opener•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes yard twice Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Looking good early•