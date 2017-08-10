Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Blasts two homers in huge performance
Zimmerman went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.
He came into Wednesday having gone 2-for-27 in his last eight games, but Zimmerman snapped his mini-slump in emphatic fashion. He's now got 26 homers, 81 RBI and a .941 OPS on the year, numbers which have him on pace to set new career highs in all three categories.
