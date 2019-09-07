Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Carries offense in loss

Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

His eighth-inning blast off Luke Jackson brought the Nats to within a run, but it was the only offense the club could generate on the night. Zimmerman has gone yard twice in three starts since rejoining the lineup in September, but injuries have once again sabotaged his season -- the 34-year-old has a .252/.315/.435 slash line with five homers and 22 RBI in only 37 games.

