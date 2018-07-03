Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Chance for rehab assignment this weekend
Zimmerman (oblique) could begin a rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues this weekend, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman has been increasing his activity in the past few days, which included a simulated game against minor-league pitching prior to the Nationals' game Monday. The first baseman has been on the shelf since the middle of May due to a back injury and though he has been healing rather slowly, it looks as if Zimmerman is finally ready to get back to live action. If all goes according to plan, there's a shot for him to return to Washington prior to the All-Star break.
