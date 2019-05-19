Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Close to running
Zimmerman (foot) is close to running on the field, the last step prior to returning to the team, Byron Kerr of MASN Sportsreports.
Zimmerman took batting practice with the Nationals on Sunday and looks poised to reach another milestone in his recovery in the coming days. If he experiences no issues with his foot once he starts running again, Zimmerman may only need a brief rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list.
