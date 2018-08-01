Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Collects three RBI
Zimmerman went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 25-4 win against the Mets.
Zimmerman joined the Nationals' hit parade as they pounded out 26 hits against the Mets. The 33-year-old is 7-for-23 with three doubles and a home run since coming off the disabled list in mid-July, and he has been used conservatively due to his injury history and the continued success of Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds.
