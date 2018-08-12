Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Continues hot streak
Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, six RBI and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.
Zimmerman and the Nationals tore apart Jon Lester on Saturday, tagging him for nine runs (eight earned) over 3.2 innings to put Washington in the driver seat. The veteran first baseman was hitting .217/.280/.409 before landing on the disabled list in early but, but has raised his slash line to .256/.326/.506 with four home runs and six doubles in 45 at-bats.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Finishes six-hit day•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Cracks seventh homer•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out for nightcap Saturday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...