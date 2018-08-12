Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Continues hot streak

Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, six RBI and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Zimmerman and the Nationals tore apart Jon Lester on Saturday, tagging him for nine runs (eight earned) over 3.2 innings to put Washington in the driver seat. The veteran first baseman was hitting .217/.280/.409 before landing on the disabled list in early but, but has raised his slash line to .256/.326/.506 with four home runs and six doubles in 45 at-bats.