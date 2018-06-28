Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could begin rehab assignment Monday

Zimmerman (oblique) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has been dealing with the oblique issue since early May and has been progressing slowly in his recovering. The veteran first baseman will likely require a handful of rehab appearances, and could seemingly return towards the end of the first week in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories