Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could begin rehab assignment next week

Zimmerman (back) will be evaluated Monday and could begin a rehab assignment after that, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He continues to hit and work out with the Nationals, and it sounds like he is close to being sent to a minor-league affiliate. A mid June return to the big leagues seems like the best-case scenario at this point. Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds will continue to split time at first base while Zimmerman is out.