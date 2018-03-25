Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could play in exhibition Tuesday

Zimmerman remains out of the Nationals' Grapefruit League lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

While Zimmerman will close out Nationals camp with just one appearance in Grapefruit League play,-he'll be ready to go for Opening Day after opting to pick up regular at-bats in minor-league games throughout the spring. Manager Dave Martinez said that Zimmerman could play with the rest of the Nationals' expected regulars in Tuesday's exhibition Twins, which would shed light as to where the first baseman fits in the batting order.