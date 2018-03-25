Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could play in exhibition Tuesday
Zimmerman remains out of the Nationals' Grapefruit League lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
While Zimmerman will close out Nationals camp with just one appearance in Grapefruit League play,-he'll be ready to go for Opening Day after opting to pick up regular at-bats in minor-league games throughout the spring. Manager Dave Martinez said that Zimmerman could play with the rest of the Nationals' expected regulars in Tuesday's exhibition Twins, which would shed light as to where the first baseman fits in the batting order.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will return to Grapefruit League this week•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Taking it easy this spring•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Back in action•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scratched from Grapefruit League lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Delivers offensive explosion Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...