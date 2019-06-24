Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Could return over weekend
The Nationals haven't outlined a timeline for Zimmerman's activation from the 10-day injured list, but he's expected to be reinstated prior to the team's weekend series in Detroit, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
ZImmerman is scheduled to appear in the third game of his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, after which the Nationals may provide more clarity on his next step. Given that the first baseman is only scheduled to play seven innings Monday and manager Dave Martinez previously noted that Zimmerman will need to play a full nine-inning game before returning from the IL, the 34-year-old will likely stick around in Harrisburg for another day or two. Since the Nationals will be playing in an American League park during the upcoming week, Martinez will have the luxury of easing Zimmerman back as the club's designated hitter after a prolonged bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
