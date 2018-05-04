Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Cracks fifth homer Thursday
Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
It's his fifth homer on the season and second in his last five games. Zimmerman's .190/.248/.400 slash line on the year remains anemic, but he continues to hit the ball hard and he could be inching close to a breakout.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stationed on bench against Pirates•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Moves up to two hole•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Goes deep twice•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.