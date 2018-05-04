Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Cracks fifth homer Thursday

Zimmerman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

It's his fifth homer on the season and second in his last five games. Zimmerman's .190/.248/.400 slash line on the year remains anemic, but he continues to hit the ball hard and he could be inching close to a breakout.

