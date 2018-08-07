Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Cracks seventh homer
Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a win over the Braves in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
He went back-to-back with Bryce Harper in the fourth inning and is now batting .313 with two homers since returning from the disabled list July 20. Zimmerman is starting again in the second game of the twin bill, which speaks to manager Dave Martinez's confidence in Zimmerman's health.
