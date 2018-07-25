Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Wednesday
Zimmerman is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman will receive a standard day off after going 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his absence, Matt Adams will man first base and bat out of the cleanup spot.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Regaining starting role•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Scheduled to return Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Tallies two hits in rehab game•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Rehab assignment looming•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...