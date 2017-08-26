Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Dealing with arm injury

Zimmerman was held out of Friday's lineup due to an arm injury sustained when sliding head-first into home plate Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. "I think he hurt his arm or shoulder - really couldn't swing - on his headfirst slide yesterday into the plate," Nats manager Dusty Baker said Friday. "I don't anticipate he'll be much better tomorrow, but hopefully on Sunday."

Baker offered no details on the nature of the injury, or even which arm was hurt, but given Zimmerman's history of shoulder trouble there's at least a little cause for concern. The first baseman is hitting just .219 in August, so assuming the issue isn't a serious one, some time off might be a good thing for Zimmerman as he gears up for the stretch run.