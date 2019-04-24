Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Dealing with heel injury

Manager Dave Martinez said Zimmerman's heel is "bothering him a little bit," Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman apparently injured his heel while making a leaping catch during Tuesday's game. Martinez downplayed the severity of the issue, noting that the veteran would have been withheld from Wednesday's lineup regardless. Zimmerman should be considered day-to-day; he'll benefit from an off day Thursday before the Nationals kick off a three-game series with the Padres.

