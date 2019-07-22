Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Dealing with plantar fasciitis

Zimmerman left Sunday's game against Atlanta due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman has been battling plantar fasciitis for most of the season, and he appears to have re-injured his right foot during Sunday's clash. He went to the clubhouse for further testing after exiting the matchup.

