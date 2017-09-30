Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Delivers offensive explosion Friday
Zimmerman went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two homers and four RBI in Friday's win over the Pirates.
Zimmerman entered Friday's contest having gone 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts over his past three starts but was able to break out in a big way. It was his second four-hit game of the season and seventh multi-homer game of his resurgent 2017 campaign. The strong offensive performance pushed his season average back above .300 and added to his career-high home run total that now sits at 36. The Nationals hope that the 33-year-old's bat will stay hot in their upcoming NLDS series against the Cubs.
