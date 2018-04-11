Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Drives in two Tuesday
Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Braves.
The first baseman has had a brutal start to the season, and even with Tuesday's big hit he still sports a .114/.184/.257 slash line and 2:11 BB:K through 11 games. Zimmerman's .130 BABIP will correct itself, though, and he appears to be healthy, so stay patient with him.
