Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Enters spring healthy

Zimmerman declared himself fully healthy Monday and said he won't face any restrictions during spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 35-year-old spent two extended stints on the injured list last season on account of plantar fasciitis, but he was able to make it back to action in September, playing a limited role for the Nationals as the team claimed its first World Series title. After having his pricey player option declined in the offseason, Zimmerman re-upped with Washington on a one-year, $2 million deal, an affordable contract that should allow him to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup first baseman. The right-handed-hitting Zimmerman will likely fill the short side of a platoon at the position with Eric Thames.