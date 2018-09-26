Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Exits Wednesday's game

Zimmerman was removed from Wednesday's contest against the Marlins prior to the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Per Dan Kolko of MASN Sports, Zimmerman appeared to have suffered an injury while taking a swing during the bottom of the second. Mark Reynolds replaced him in the field at first base during the next half-inning, but at this point the club has yet to confirm any sort of injury to Zimmerman. Expect an update in the coming hours.